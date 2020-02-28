Entertainment

A new trailer dedicated to JoJo's The Bizarre Adventure has been released

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
That de JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is an epic that over the course of these long years has become increasingly famous, first through the manga materialized thanks to the work of Hirohiko Araki and then through the release of an animated adaptation that has helped make the franchise popular in every corner of the world.

Among the various works dedicated to the brand that fans await with trepidation, there is also Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai), chatted and interesting OVA that had been able to attract the attention of the public. As you may know, just recently a trailer dedicated to the production was released, more specifically to the episode entitled The Run, and now on the official website of the Bizarre Adventures of JoJo a new promotional video dedicated to the episode entitled "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room).

In case you have never heard of it, Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe identifies himself as a one-shot manga series brought to light thanks to the work of Hirohiko Araki himself. The work stars Rohan Kishibe – and identifiable as Araki's imaginary alter ego -, a character who could make some fans ring more than one bell, given that we could already see him in Diamond Is Unbreakable.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that over the past few months a new Nendoroid themed The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo was announced and dedicated to Rohan Kishibe.

