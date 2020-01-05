A new trailer arrives for the particular anime series Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken

Share it:

During 2019 we have repeatedly told you about Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, anime adaptation of the homonymous manga Sumito Owara and currently under the hands of the expert Masaaki Yuasa, widely known as the director of the acclaimed and popular animated series Devilman: Crybaby.

The fame of the man placed as director acted as a sounding board for the anime, which quickly became one of the most awaited productions by the public and whose release has just been set for today, January 5, 2020. The animation studio Science SARU is also at work on the production, all in collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan, a company that just to celebrate the release of the work wanted to release a new trailer.

The promotional video – viewable at the end of the news -, as well as showing numerous scenes from the series that help to give an idea of ​​the particular style of drawing and animation adopted, offers the opportunity to listen to the opening theme of the work, entitled Eazy Breezy and made by Chelmico.

In case you don't know him, the anime tells the story of Midori, Tsubame and Sayaka, three students in their first years of high school who for the ultimate purpose of bringing to light what for them is the true "definitive" anime, they will create a real animation club. If you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye there are also various other trailers dedicated to Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken.