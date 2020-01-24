A new trailer anticipates the arrival of a possible "Digimon Go"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco has just published a promotional video of Digimon on his official Japanese YouTube channel. However, after seeing it we can only say two things: the first, which is spectacular; the second, that it is not at all clear what the purpose of it is. Although it does give rise to certain speculations …

Somehow, it would be easy to think that it is simply a commemorative video of the successes that the saga has been harvesting since 1997, for the phrase that appears at the end of the trailer. However, the video hides many secrets that could anticipate the arrival of a new game in the saga. With style Pokémon Go! You can see it below.

Without going any further, this real-world integration with CGI Digimon could suggest that we are facing an Augmented Reality game like Pokemon Go or Dragon Quest Walk. And not only that, but the description of the video on YouTube also generates clues. For example, with that "Digimon Project Trailer", which makes it clear that we are talking about a specific project.

In addition, that same description begins with a "Welcome To Digimon World", which is still another clue that it could be a new game based on Digimon World (that's what most videogames in the saga are called). Not to mention that the "World" thing could have a double meaning here, implying that people can get Digimon all over the world.

As if that were not enough, the trailer itself could imply it. Especially since those Digimon who fight in the real world have appeared there because the people who inhabit it are invoking them.

Anyway, we will have to wait for Bandai Namco to clarify the issue. Something that shouldn't take long to happen, in any case. Meanwhile, we can always open our mouths with the first promotional image of the new animation series that will be released this year 2020.

Sources: ResetEra / Bandai Namco