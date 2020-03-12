A new The Witcher will begin its development after the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077

Share it:

CD Projekt Red has officially announced the development of a new video game in the franchise The witcher which will begin development as soon as Cyberpunk 2077 is on the market.

Polish studio president Adam Kiciński has confirmed to Eurogamer Poland that they have a "clear concept" for a new single player game and that production will begin when Cyberpunk 2077 has been released.

After the premiere of this year's game, the studio will have two large teams working on expansions and the multiplayer aspect of it, with a small team in charge of starting to develop the new game based on The Witcher franchise.

Kiciński also made it clear that the new game will not be The Witcher 3, hinting that the Geralt of Rivia story is over. The ideal would be for the story of Ciri to be told now, who becomes an official witch at the end of the third game in the saga and can now further develop her monster hunting powers and abilities.

It is expected that it will take many years before we can see what the new game is about and in what genre it is framed. The stakes are clearly on a new trilogy-style RPG that has worked so well in the past. Especially the third installment.

Already in the past the studio said it was open to return to the saga but without Geralt, as their story ends perfectly in the second DLC of the third game. At this time it was evident that some move would be made in this direction to take advantage of the incredible increase in the interest of this universe that has generated the premiere of the successful Netflix series, which managed to increase sales of books and related video games in more than one 500%.