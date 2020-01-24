A new Tetris comes free to mobile devices

Share it:

If there is a game that virtually everyone knows, this is Tetris. A timeless puzzle title that, beyond the mythical original delivery, has adapted to the new times with titles as original as Tetris Effect or Tetris 99. But … what about the mobile device market? Well there was also a good representative: the Tetris Blitz of EA and Popcap, one of the most popular titles of the moment on those platforms.

The problem is that the game will close its servers next April. And perhaps that's why a new title of the saga has just arrived, almost by surprise. His name is Tetris, dry, is completely official and is now available on iOS and Android.

The game has been developed by the N3twork company as part of a multi-year partnership with The Tetris Company. In addition, this new version of Tetris is launched with a simple single player game mode. In total, there are five different themes, including an 8-bit Game Boy theme that fans of retro will love.

Although we are facing a free to play game, it should be said that we have to pay 4.99 euros if we want to disable the annoying advertising that will appear if we play the free version. At the moment we are facing a very simple version, but N3twork has promised to add additional game modes and functions in the near future.

Obviously, the fact that Tetris Blitz's servers are closed and that this new agreement is announced is not a coincidence. At the moment there are no plans for a multiplayer in this new title; However, it is clearly something that will end up coming. More than anything because competitiveness was the main reason why Blitz was such a successful product.

