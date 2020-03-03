A new Test Drive Unlimited is in development

Share it:

Many years have passed since the last Test Drive Unlimited. That is, the open world side of the mythical driving saga. Now, three years after Bigben Interactive acquired the Atari license, they have finally announced that a new title is in development. In addition, it is being developed in France, with a team of veterans in the genre. We tell you all the details below.

To begin with, the announcement was made by Benoit Clerc, Head of Publications at Nacon (the company that was previously Bigben). And he has also revealed that the main study behind the project is Kylotonn. All this, he has commented through an interesting interview for the VentureBeat media (we via Wccftech).

In any case, the development will also be carried out by KT Racing. While some are in Paris (the former), the others are located in Lyon (the latter). And among its workers are developers who worked on titles of the WRC saga (World Championship Rally), as well as other speed games such as Isle of Man TT. On the other hand, according to Clerc, this new Test Drive Unlimited is its largest and most ambitious project to date.

However, Clerc has not commented on the rumors that talked about a possible Test Drive Unlimited 3 in the most recent past. If we return to them, they talked about a game that would be located in South America. In addition, they assured that the game would put at our disposal a total of 90 vehicles.

Also, the rumors talked about a possible physics system similar to that of WRC 8, but with a much more polished technical section. Oh, and the rumor placed the possible release date by the end of this year 2020. And PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia were also mentioned as possible platforms. Clerc has not affirmed or denied any of this.

Sources: Wccftech / VentureBeat