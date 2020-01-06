Entertainment

A new team for the X-Men is about to arrive on the pages of the magazine

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
On the pages of X-Men number 5 a new team is about to debut which will have to achieve an important mission entrusted to it by Scott Summers "Cyclops". The pair of authors formed by Jonathan Hickman and R.B. Silva is ready to make it known.

When Č.B. Cebulski chief editor of Marvel Comics, asked Hickman which X-Men he will use in his run, the writer laconically replied "everyone". So here is a new formation of mutant heroes formed by X23, Darwin and Synch. Laura Kinney is a Wolverine clone and is endowed with her own regenerating powers, attached claws. We saw Darwin for the first time in Vulcan saga (brother of Cyclops). Darwin has a very powerful ability, he manages to "evolve" his body by adapting to the surrounding environment. As for Synch (real name Everett Thomas) it is certainly no less than the other two, in fact he manages to copy the skills of superhuman and mutants nearby. A very powerful team certainly composed to face a difficult mission, which we will discover which to be in number 5 of the main magazine dedicated to the X-Men.

Since Hickman has taken over the series, there has been a real creative earthquake for the Marvel House Mutants. After explaining the mysterious process of resurrection of the mutants, the writer is making numerous changes to the status quo of the characters, currently being rewarded by critics and audiences. In addition to the X-Men, the Marauders group is also having several innovations inside.

