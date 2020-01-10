Entertainment

a new success of Netflix

Maria Rivera
Eight strangers arrive at a house to participate in a social reality. So far everything normal but here is the turn: they won't see or hear, they will only know your profile picture and interact through a chat screen. That is the premise of 'The Circle', the original Channel 4 format, which Netflix has adapted to our delight.

And, when I say delight, allow me to confess that with its first eight episodes seen (those published so far), this reality is giving me life in this beginning of 2020.


How a reality casting is done: thousands of candidates, psychologists and improvisations with a bra

The reality begins like any other: with the presentations of the rules, the players and the warning that there will be imposter contestants (catfish in English), who are not who they say they are. This shadow of suspicion will be a factor in trusting others and scoring (the first phase of the "blockage", that is, the expulsion).

A reality that we didn't know we needed

From the beginning they go strong. The First score is made right after knowing the profiles (photo and status) of each player, so the trial is immediate. A surprise factor that obviously will only happen the first time in the edition.

As usual, There are two keys that really help a reality work: casting and assembly. In 'The Circle' the two things are perfectly combined, especially those belonging to the first group of eight original contestants (personajazos), who manage to remain interesting and relevant despite the flow of new players (for each expulsion there is a reinstatement in these first episodes).

And, of course, the assembly. It is a clean, direct edition, with hardly any straw choosing the best moments and finishing each episode at the top. Every conversation is gold and the reactions, elucubrations (and shit, yes) are fascinating.

Thecircle 111 Sg 00067r

Beyond the familiar morality of "me in person vs me on social networks" and authenticity (Yes, it comes out quite often), the most exciting thing about 'The Circle' is the fact that it completely represents social network users. Either the most active or those who use them less, we can recognize ourselves in certain attitudes of the contestants. And if it is not us, surely a friend.

In fact, it is a contest that talks about millennial relationships and the next next generation. Those of us who speak almost more with the mobile than with a live voice, those who analyze the new photos, who is not content to upload anything, those who look (look) at who likes what and notice the second when someone has changed the whatsapp. A whole show, gentlemen.

