A new Star Wars series is underway with the Russian doll showrunner

A new series of Star wars With a female protagonist, she has received the green light for Disney + and behind will be Leslye Headland, the co-creator and showrunner of Russian Doll for Netflix.

Information from Variety details that the series "will focus on a female character and will take place in a different timeline from the rest of the Star Wars projects seen to date", Headland, in addition to showrunner, is the writer.

Disney + is currently home to the Mandalorian series, the second season of which will premiere in October, as well as the final season of the hit animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That's not to mention that series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor from Rogue One are planned with Ewan McGregor and Diego Luna as protagonists respectively.

Recently, the president of Disney said that they are going to take time to think about where they are going with the Star Wars movies, leaving some rest after the trilogy of sequels that the Skywalker Saga has closed. Among the projects announced are a trilogy directed by Rian Johnson, a film created by Kevin Feige, mind behind the UCM at Marvel Studios, and another mysterious project directed by J.D. Dillard scripted by Matt Owens.

Headland is the mind that served as showrunner, executive producer, director, and screenwriter for Russian Doll, the fantastic Netflix series starring Natasha Lyonne and Amy Phoeler.

Some time ago we were told that the immediate future of Star Wars necessarily passed through Disney + and in the studios they are living up to their word by preparing plans and projects for the franchise to grow within this platform. At the moment the success achieved with The Mandalorian proves that it is a wise decision. The series is the flagship of the service in the absence of the arrival of new projects such as the Marvel series.