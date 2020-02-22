A new Star Wars movie is underway with director J.D. Dillard

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although a rest time was promised for Star wars in the movies, in Lucasfilm they seem to be moving token if we look at recent information that talks about a new movie underway with director J.D. Dillard and screenwriter Matt Owens.

Dillard is mainly known for directing Sleight and in the case of Owens we have recently had him as a screenwriter for series like Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from Marvel.

The information was shared exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter but without being able to advance at the moment any information about the possible plot, the year in which this story would be located or anything beyond knowing the names of director and screenwriter.

In recent months we have seen all kinds of rumors emerge. One of them assured that the next cinematic saga was going to take place in the time of the Old Republic, which fit with two other recent rumors. On the one hand the one that pointed to a possible remake of the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and on the other hand the one that assured that the next saga for cinemas will start with a new video game (which could be the aforementioned remake). None of these remakes has given sasaplands of being true for now.

At the moment all we can do is believe that this project in the hands of Dillard exists because media such as The Hollywood Reporter do not usually publish false information and when an exclusive of theirs does not succeed as a tangible project, it is usually due to a change of plans in the productions that anticipate We may have to wait for the next Star Wars Celebration to see if the future of Star Wars really goes through this movie.

Next month, specifically on March 5, there will be an event dedicated to the premiere of Disney + in Europe and news of the future of UCM and Star Wars is expected on the platform, so if the movie is intended for television we may know it there. Not surprisingly, it was announced in the past that the immediate future of Star Wars would go through Disney +.