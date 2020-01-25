Entertainment

A new Star Platinum figure has been announced for November

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders , written and designed by the master Hirohiko Araki, saw the introduction of the stands, protective entities linked to the protagonists and the villains, which radically changed the universe dedicated to the adventures of the Joestar family.

Of course also the character of Jotaro Kujo, protagonist of Stardust Crusaders and grandson of Joseph Joestar, whom we saw in the pages of Battle Tendency, has his personal Stand, Star Platinum, very powerful and able to stop time for 5 seconds, similarly to what is shown by The World, Stand of the antagonist Dio Brando.

The amount of merchandise on the market dedicated to the Jojo series is impressive and recent a new Star Platinum figure has been announced. In the post that you can find at the bottom of the page, a fan wanted to share the images regarding the product, created by Medicos Entertainement and belonging to the Super Action Chozokado line.

Made of PVC, with aheight of 16 cm and a price more or less of 90 euros, the figure, which looks very faithful to the original, complete with accessories included in the package, can be pre-ordered until February 28, and will be available from November 2020.

