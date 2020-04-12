A new Spider-Man 2 concept art shows an alternative Rhino design

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rhino made his big-screen appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the sequel to the 2012 franchise reboot, starring Andrew Garfield. This villain presented a somewhat peculiar appearance, since it was a mecha. Now the artist Jerad S. Marantz He has shared an alternative desasapland on his personal Instagram account.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the end of this second reboot of the franchise. Following this, Marvel made a new agreement with Sony to reintroduce the arachnid superhero into Captain America: Civil War. However, some of Marvel's most iconic villains did appear in these two films.

Aleksei "Rhino"Sytsevich was portrayed in the film by Paul Giamatti, but now we know that his desasapland may have been very different from what we saw. Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shows us an incredible desasapland by the Marvel villain, also saying that it was created years before from its premiere in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

This version of Rhino looks much more sophisticated than the coarse supervillain mecha we saw in the movie. Maybe it's because it seems more comfortable for the character to wear armor instead of a mechanical device.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man's Tom holland It prepares its third installment, although, unfortunately, the production of the film has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. This has resulted in the stoppage of its filming.