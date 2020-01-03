A new Sonic game anticipated by a hidden message on Twitter?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2019 was not particularly rich for Sonic The Hedgehog, the blue hedgehog was the protagonist of Team Sonic Racing only but in 2020 things will change thanks to the release of the film with Jim Carrey and … probably a new game.

In the past few hours the official Twitter profile of the series has posted a video for wish everyone a good 2020, SEGA's Social Media Manager shared the clip on his personal profile by hinting at a message hidden in the movie. Siliconera has discovered some hidden terms and phrases, including: It began in 2015, A glimmer of a flame, Growing with each success, Enduring every challenge, Within this, my last puzzle, Remember the words, Ignis aurum probat and This next chapter belongs to you.

Clues that taken individually can say very little but that according to the magazine would point straight towards a new Sonic game coming out at the end of 2020 or in the first months of the following year. Just in 2021 Sonic The Hedgehog celebrates the thirtieth anniversary, having made its debut on Mega Drive on June 23, 1991.

SEGA is already working for schedule the celebrations and almost certainly also a new "traditional" game from the series is being developed at the studios of the Japanese company … probably more and more in the coming months.