A new series of Funko Pop! dedicated to Dragon Ball Super

Waiting for news on the second season of Dragon Ball Super , fans found the opportunity to relive the best moments of the entire franchise thanks to the video games Dragon Ball FighterZ and the recent Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and to naturally follow the developments of the narrative arc dedicated to the sorcerer Moro.

However, there is another novelty regarding the merchandise of the work created by Akira Toriyama. Funko has in fact announced, al Toy Fair 2020 in New York and through his official Twitter account, the arrival of new Funko Pop inspired directly by the characters seen in Dragon Ball Super.

THE new characters, already available for pre-order, are: Future Mai, Gohan, Hercule, Caulifla Super Sayan, Kale Super Sayan and Vegeta, of course in the outfits seen over the episodes. In the post that you can find at the bottom of the page you can see all the models in detail.

In recent years the particular style of Funko Pop has conquered millions of collectors all over the world, and Dragon Ball has undoubtedly confirmed itself as one of the most profitable character lines for the company, selling infinite reproductions of Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Piccolo and many others.

Recall that the Dragon Ball Super manga is currently in chapter 57, while it seems that the second season of the anime will not arrive before 2021.