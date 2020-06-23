A new rule would complicate the arrival of Lautaro Martínez: what other world star would Barcelona go to look for

Share it:

Lautaro Martínez has just scored a goal for Sampdoria (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

The priority at Barcelona continues to be to finalize the arrival of Lautaro Martínez, whom they consider the ideal partner for Lionel Messi up front. However, new complications further delay negotiations with Inter.

According to reports Sky Sports, the Italian club has no intention of lowering the $ 111 million clause for the Argentine and for the moment did not accept any of the footballers that the Spanish placed as part of payment.

To this we must add the salary cap that would be set by La Liga for the next season due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. The Italian press maintains that Javier Tebas would sign a regulation that stipulates that only a percentage of what is received by transfers could be used to hire new players. In this way, it would be almost impossible for him to reach the figures that the neroazzurro.

“For our part, there is a desire to keep him and he has never really expressed a desire to leave. I am optimistic that we can continue with him again next year "Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, said in the last hours.

Lautaro Martínez, 22, is a key part of the team for Antonio Conte. The young Argentine, so far this season, played 33 games and scored 17 goals (12 in Serie A and 5 in the Champions League) and provided 4 assists.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the main figures of Arsenal (REUTERS)

With this scenario in mind, the committee chaired by Josep María Bartomeu began to study other possible scenarios. The name that came to light is that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal striker who has just turned 31 and whose contract ends in June 2021, which would make his departure from the London entity more accessible.

This is not the first time that Barcelona is interested in the top services of the Gabon National Team and with steps in Dijon, Lille, Monaco, Saint Etienne and Borussia Dortmund. In the current season (third with the Gunners), the scorer 34 games have been played. He converted 20 goals (17 for the Premier League – he's two from Jamie Vardy, the tournament's top scorer – and 3 for the Europa League) and provided assists.

