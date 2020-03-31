A new Resident Evil very different from the rest of the saga would arrive in 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Insider Ryan, also known as Dusk Golem or AestheticGamer, has returned to his old ways sharing more information about a new assumption resident Evil It would take more than 3 years in development and would be released sometime in 2021.

According to these new rumors, which add to those of last month when 2021 was already mentioned as the premiere date, the game will be very different from what we have seen to date and has been in development for more than three years.

for about for about 3-3.5 years). It's development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3, not the remake, but I won't expand on what I mean by that until later. The announcement for it will be really soon, and it's by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken, – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

Development is said to be very similar to that of the original Resident Evil 3 and that the announcement would be made very soon. It is also mentioned that the game will anger first-rate players but that internal tests have shown that it is a high-quality title.

(3/3) to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded. Internal testing and the like show it's high quality game, and I'm quite excited for it. – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

Perhaps we are dealing with a virtual reality video game of the quality of Half-Life: Alyx and therefore we can speak of an anger among the players. Already with Resident Evil VII it was shown that the franchise worked really well with this technology. A title desasaplanded from scratch with VR in mind can be very groundbreaking and a heart attack machine too.