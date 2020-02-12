A new possible team of heroes arriving for My Hero Academia

Share it:

Readers of Marvel or DC Comics comics are used to seeing teams of heroes form to defeat threats that they alone could not stem. The same thing could also happen in the future Mu Hero Academia as suggested in the last episode.

In episode 17 of the fourth season, in fact, the young student Mina Ashido proposes to form the Team Rainy Day formed by her, Uraraka and Sero on the inspiration of an existing team formed by the professional hero Mountain Lady and others. Ashido suggests that the three could effectively combine their powers to defeat the villains, using its acid in the air thanks to Uraraka's power to manipulate the gravity and the tape that Sero creates. The idea is certainly interesting, also because often and willingly we see the various characters of the Kohei Horikoshi manga fight by adopting strategies that see various combinations of powers such as, for example, Bakugo and Todoroki always do in the last episode to fascinate children and overcome the try to get the temporary license of Heroes.

What do you think of this probable team up? Would you see it well? Let us know in the comments. The Cultural Festival of the Yuei is fast approaching, but it seems to bring with it the arrival of new opponents for our Deku as seen in the anticipations of the next episode of this fourth season of My Hero Academia.