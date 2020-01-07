A new Pokémon Direct will take place this Thursday

Share it:

A new live presentation focused on the franchise Pokemon It will take place this Thursday, January 9, as officially announced on various Nintendo channels.

As usual in these announcements, we know absolutely nothing about what we are going to see during the presentation that, of course, will last about 20 minutes and will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9.

Most likely, there are important developments about the future of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, but who knows if there is any more surprise under the sleeve and if Pokémon GO will also have a presence during the presentation.

With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch franchise, the door opens to possible paid content, important updates, special events and many more surprises that keep the title fresh and your community happy.