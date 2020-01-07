Entertainment

A new Pokémon Direct will take place this Thursday

January 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
A new live presentation focused on the franchise Pokemon It will take place this Thursday, January 9, as officially announced on various Nintendo channels.

As usual in these announcements, we know absolutely nothing about what we are going to see during the presentation that, of course, will last about 20 minutes and will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9.

Most likely, there are important developments about the future of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, but who knows if there is any more surprise under the sleeve and if Pokémon GO will also have a presence during the presentation.

With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch franchise, the door opens to possible paid content, important updates, special events and many more surprises that keep the title fresh and your community happy.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

