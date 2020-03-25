A new photo of Wonder Woman in the canceled Justice League: Mortal comes to light

Share it:

A filmmaker immersed in a project to create a documentary that tells the story behind the film Justice League: Mortal (intended to be released in 2015 and canceled before that happened) has now released new images of the film.

The film was to be directed by George Miller with a script by Kieran and Michele Mulroney, but this idea was eventually abandoned. Now it is Ryan Unicomb who is trying to explore the reasons in a documentary of which he has advanced some material showing an unpublished photo of Megan Gale as the Wonder Woman that we never saw in the cinema.

In this Instagram gallery Unicomb tells that this is all he can show for now and that although he knows that there is a lot of expectation for the documentary, he also acknowledges that the studio and team involved at the time in the production do not have much interest in opening up about the project.

Those responsible for the documentary want to make sure they have all the necessary material before going ahead with the idea and believe that at some point they may even have to ask for funding through some crowdfunding campaasapland.

You can be sure that we want to show you each suit appropriately. We want to show you the Batmobile. We want to show you the Fortress of Solitude. We want the artists who worked tirelessly for months to see justice done. We will continue to do our best.

Justice League: Mortal was to have Armie Hammer as Bruce Wayne / Batman, D.J. Cotrona as Clark Kent / Superman, Adam Brody as Barry Allen / The Flash, Gale as Wonder Woman, Hugh Keays-Byrne as J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter, Santiago Cabrera as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, and Common as John Stewart / Green Lantern.