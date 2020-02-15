A new photo of the Batman film set shows Bruce Wayne being attacked in Gotham

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After surprising the fans with an incredible video that showed us the new dark knight of The Batman, the film Matt reeves again lets see during filming. On this occasion, we see twice as much Robert Pattinson being attacked by a series of street criminals in Gotham.

This production of the independent DC film by Reeves is surprising us with new content very regularly. On this occasion, the new image offers a small look at the type of situation in which we will see the Bruce Wayne of Pattinson on the streets of Gotham.

The image has been published by Te Daily Mail and shows us how a group of gang members with their faces painted throw the tycoon to the ground between blows. The funny thing is that in the photo we do not see Pattinson himself, but his double performing this scene. However, through this brief information we can deduce that this sequence is being developed before Wayne's training or at some point in which our Batman wants to avoid physical confrontations for some reason.

The film has a cast of the best known among the public with Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Enigma and Colin Farrell Like The Penguin

About the history of The Batman there is not much information available yet. We do not know if it will follow the line marked by DC. What we do know is that the tape will reach all cinemas next day June 25, 2021.

As the expected year of its release approaches, we will see much more information about the new adaptation of Batman's adventures against the criminals of Gotham. Will Robert Pattinson live up to his predecessors?