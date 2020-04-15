Entertainment

Entertainment

A new Nintendo Switch model with an additional screen is mentioned in version 10.0.0

April 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
The recent update 10.0.0 of the operating system Nintendo Switch It contained many news that we already told you here. What has not been known until shortly after its arrival at the console is that it contains references to what appears to be a new model of the console.

It has been the engineer Mike Heskin who has mentioned this information that is hidden in the new update. There is mentioned support for a new hardware model called "nx-abcd".

"3 of the 5 DRAM profiles are for this new type of hardware and there is evidence of some kind of second screen that will be added exclusively on this model"is what Heskin mentions on Twitter.

Rumors about a slightly more powerful version of Nintendo Switch we have been hearing for months, but the additional screen has caught us completely by surprise and now it turns out to know what Nintendo is thinking about in the face of its next move in terms of hardware .

Power improvements are also mentioned, as the console would go from using the Tegra X1 from Nvidia to using the X1 +, which would provide a little more performance without reaching things like 4k resolution, which also did not have any user of the hybrid platform.

