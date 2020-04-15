A new Nintendo Switch model with an additional screen is mentioned in version 10.0.0

Share it:

The recent update 10.0.0 of the operating system Nintendo Switch It contained many news that we already told you here. What has not been known until shortly after its arrival at the console is that it contains references to what appears to be a new model of the console.

It has been the engineer Mike Heskin who has mentioned this information that is hidden in the new update. There is mentioned support for a new hardware model called "nx-abcd".

Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.

(͡ ° ͜ʖ ͡ °) – Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) April 14, 2020

Rumors about a slightly more powerful version of Nintendo Switch we have been hearing for months, but the additional screen has caught us completely by surprise and now it turns out to know what Nintendo is thinking about in the face of its next move in terms of hardware .

Right, it's all still X1 (actually X1 +, which is X1 with the new t214 / t210b01 SoC). I'm not sure how much more power they can squeeze out of it. As it is 4K, for example, seems near impossible. – Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) April 14, 2020

Power improvements are also mentioned, as the console would go from using the Tegra X1 from Nvidia to using the X1 +, which would provide a little more performance without reaching things like 4k resolution, which also did not have any user of the hybrid platform.