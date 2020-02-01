A new, nice, challenge for Shoto and Bakugo in the last episode of My Hero Academia

Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia it is proving incredibly surprising, due to the sudden change due to important events. After the terrible clash with Overhaul, the surviving Heroes can finally relax and breathe a sigh of relief. However Bakugo and Shoto will face a new challenge.

The two students in question have always shown themselves very skilled in combat, also helped by their overtime Quirk, that of Half Ice and Half Fire for Shoto and that of the Explosive destruction for Bakugo, however, in matters related more to the academic sphere and to actual study they were considered poor.

Having in fact failed the exam to get the license from Hero, both were given the opportunity to follow extra courses and even challenges never before faced to obtain a temporary license. The new challenge offered to the two students of Class 1-A concerns in some way the next generation.

Bakugo and Shoto they harshly prepared to support what they believed would be exclusively physical activity, but the challenge was the following "conquer the hearts of a class of children", and then persuade them to attend the academy. Being in front of a group of rebellious kids and Shinketsu students, rival school of Yuei high school for prestige and preparation of future Heroes.

The uncontrollable rhythm with which we had become accustomed to the fourth season was totally upset by this scene, useful to bring out once again the values ​​and qualities of those who want to become Heroes. Recall that currently also in the manga there is a new important mission, and that a new poster for Heroes Rising has been published.