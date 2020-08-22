a new love for Ella, between Star Trek and romantic dinners

Share it:

The fifth season of Lucifer has finally arrived on Netflix: in addition to the various twists related to the protagonist played by Tom Ellis, there will also be room for some surprises linked to the supporting actors, including Ella Lopez, ready for a new love.

The forensic scientist may in fact have found the perfect person for her, given the high number of common interests she seems to have with Pete Daily. The new entry will be played by Alex Koch, known for his role in Under the Dome, and together with Aimee Garcia will form a couple that could arouse the envy of many.

Pete is described as a boy “affectionate, friendly and nerd“ who, as a reporter, will find himself embroiled in one of the Lucifer and Chloe cases. The actress commented on the matter saying she was happy that Ella “finally she meets a good guy, with whom she can be much more confident because it is not just a physical attraction. They will go at Star Trek conventions together, out for dinner and there will also be wine and candles. They will even talk Klingons among themselves. They make a perfect couple, she is the male version of Ella and she is as geek as she is. “

Well, apparently it will also be present a piece of Star Trek in the new season of Lucifer. You can get a glimpse of the couple thanks to the behind-the-scenes image published by Entertainment Weekly below. We leave you to the review of the new episode of Lucifer, the first among those currently available on Netflix.