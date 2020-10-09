a new look for the duo in promo art

A new promotional image relating to the Disney + TV series has appeared on several websites in the last few hours The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Let’s see it together.

2020 was not favorable to us from the production / distribution side, both in the cinema and on TV, and several titles such as the first Marvel series of Disney + have suffered slowdowns and delays.

This is the case of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the show with protagonists Anthony Mackie e Sebastian Stan, which today however “makes up for it” with a new promotional image.

In the banner that you can also find at the bottom of the news, in fact, the two heroes show off a new look already anticipated by the various photos from the set, and in the promo of the Marvel series shown at the Super Bowl.

Filming on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still ongoing, having been halted for a long time by the still-current health emergency, and the show’s launch window on Disney+ it is still uncertain.

For the moment, the only branded series MCU ready to debut on the streaming platform is WandaVision, which should arrive this December on our television screens, while the processing (in the most different stages) of the other titles in the pipeline such as Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel proceeds.

And you, which Marvel series are you waiting for the most?