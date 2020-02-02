A new look at the gameplay of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions

Share it:

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions is definitely a game highly anticipated by fans of the famous series of Yoichi Takahashi, and aims to enter a market, that of arcade football games, which has been without an exponent of the genre for some time, if the parenthesis is not counted FIFA 20.

Bandai Namco has just shown a new gameplay video from demo of the game, which sheds further light on what will be the mechanics of the expected title. In addition to focusing heavily on the nostalgia effect, the authors' intention is to create an immediate and fun title.

You can see it right away by watching the video: the controls seem rather elementary, but the action is frenetic and is accompanied by animations which seem to be taken directly from the new anime. You will not miss a pinch of strategy, since the special moves of the various players will consume the bar of the resistance, so it will be necessary to measure the energies of the members of your team well.

In the video in question, which you find at the top of the news and on our YouTube channel, the game between is played again Nankatsu is Toho, and you will certainly recognize Hyuga is Tsubasa as they perform their iconic throws.

To learn more, check out our preview of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, and Yoichi Takahashi's message to his fans.