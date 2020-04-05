A new line-up of Dragon Ball Z themed action figures has been unveiled

Share it:

We all know it very well, the huge franchise of Dragon Ball has translated into an endless epic that still sprays vitality from every pore, with countless related works that continue to be produced to always keep the interest of its vast public high, including manga, anime, films, video games and many more. even more.

It is not wrong to say that Dragon Ball is one of the most famous and appreciated brands of the anime / manga industry, a work that over the years has been able to bewitch literally millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the world, an audience of incredible reach that, as easily imaginable, has pushed countless companies to do their utmost to bring to light themed products that could arouse the interest of users.

Well, this time the spotlight has earned Premium Bandai USA, which has unveiled one new line-up of Dragon Ball Z themed action figures that will replenish the Bandai Spirits ’Tamashii Nations’ Dragon Ball S.H. Figuarts. In addition, the company took advantage of the opportunity to also show users a series of Gundam-themed action figures – another highly popular franchise – which will surely delight many users. By clicking on the source of this news, you can view the images of the various pieces announced.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few days a nice easter egg seen in Dragon Ball Z and dedicated to ONE PIECE has become viral again. Moreover, in the last few weeks the sad departure of had made much talk Masuoka Hiroshi, historical voice actor of Master Roshi in Dragon Ball Z.