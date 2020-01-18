A new Kabuki-style play for Naruto Shippuden is out

Share it:

We know this very well when a series becomes famous leaves behind a trail of endless transpositions, in all the most disparate arts. This happens in the west as in the east. Just think of the novels from which, once they reach a certain fame, they obtain television series, films, comics, plays.

The same thing also happens with the most famous manga, those who sit in Olympus together with the gods. Well, over the years there have been many series that have achieved a reputation that has transpositions in every art form. Among these it ranks Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto manga that has marked 15 years of history and a whole generation of kids.

We know very well that an animated series was first drawn from the paper, then a multitude of feature films, but also several plays that in Japan have found a big success. Just following this last trend, it has been announced that the Naruto series will return to a theatrical stage through a performance in Kabuki style which has previously had a good response from the public.

Crunchyroll shared the details on this upcoming Kabuki Stage Play focusing on the world of Naruto Shippuden. It would seem that 34 evenings will be held for April of this year, while at the bottom of the article you can find the poster of the event.

The Kabuki is a very particular Japanese theatrical formfar from the western forms that are more familiar to us. Sometimes it can even be complicated enough for a foreigner to understand, since he focuses much more on images and body movement than on speech.

