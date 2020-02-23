Entertainment

A new job offer from Rockstar points to GTA VI

February 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The announcement of GTA VI It is absolutely inevitable and it is only a matter of time that Rockstar ends up making the next step of his most popular and prolific franchise official. In case there is any doubt that the company is working on this every now and then there are clues from here and there.

A job offer to work at Rockstar North, the Rockstar offices located in Ireland, suggests that what is sought is a Technical Build Engineer that is part of a "team that works on one of the most creatively satisfying and ambitious projects of how many can be found in the field of entertainment"The job offer can be consulted here.

This definition can be applied to practically all the works in which Rockstar members have been employed in recent years, when the different teams have focused solely on the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto franchises.

Rockstar North worked in the original GTA and for years they have been serving as support for other studies of the company in titles such as GTA V and Red Dead Redemption, that does not look like going to change the face of the expected jump from GTA to the next generation .

We do not know how much time will have to pass until the company makes the existence of the game official. What seems certain is that we will see it in stores when PS5 and Xbox Series X are among us.

GTA V was officially announced on October 25, 2011 and put on sale on September 17, 2013.

Source.

