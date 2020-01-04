A new image of Black Widow shows the relationship between Natasha Romanoff and her sister

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The premiere in cinemas of Black Widow It is one of the most important events of the year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story of Natasha Romanoff will change completely the conception we have of Avengers: Endgame and will show us new details about its protagonist.

One of those details will be the relationship between Romanoff and his "sister" Yelena Belova, who also underwent Widow training in the Red Room.

The official trailer showed us that this "family reunion" will not happen in the most fluid way, but this new image published in USA Today shows us that they will finally have to work together to succeed in their mission.

The picture shows our Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) driving a motorcycle with Yelena (Florence Pugh), probably running away or chasing someone.

Black Widow will be directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, OT Fagbenie, Michelle Lee and Olivier Richters. Its premiere is scheduled for April 30 of this year.