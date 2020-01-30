A new Green Hornet movie is underway

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Green hornet (or The Green Hornet), a television classic (and even radio stories), is back thanks to Amasia Entertainment, the producer of Michael Helfant, former president of Marvel, and Bradley Gallo.

The producer has officially announced the production of a reboot of the stories of this classic hero, which has existed since the 1930s, for the big screen, a project that started and let Paramount Pictures die at the time.

Outside of Marvel it seems that Helfant is going to create his own universe of superheroes beginning with this mask and green suit that has not been seen on television for a long time after having starred in a series that ended its broadcast in 1967.

"When I was a child, Green Hornet was one of my favorite television series. I loved it all, Green Hornet, Kato and, of course, Black Beauty. They were the best. It was personally painful to leave them behind when I left Dimension. That's why I tried to get the license in Marvel before it fell to Sony and later before they stayed in Paramount", said the producer.

He continued to ensure that this is one of the many projects on solo heroes that are underway at the production company, where they say they are working on creating a new cinematic universe "relevant and exciting, respecting and honoring the original vision of the creator George W. Trendle", father of Green Hornet.

This character was born on the radio and grew up on television until he became a classic icon. The oldest of the place will remember the series and will be interested in seeing how it adapts to the new times.

Sony produced in 2011 a film with Seth Rogen as the protagonist and Jay Chou as Kato. The film, directed by Michel Gondry, was a failure to raise 227 million with a budget of 120 million.