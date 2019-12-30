A new Golden Sun on Nintendo Switch? Cory Barlog hopes for it

Share it:

Cory Barlog of Sony Santa Monica he expressed on Twitter the desire to see a new episode of the Golden Sun series on Nintendo Switch and for the occasion he launched a real appeal to the Kyoto house.

"Nintendo, my body is ready for a new and modern Golden Sun, perhaps built on the model of famous franchises such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Bros and Fire Emblem. These are series that I love but not as much as Golden Sun. Nintendo … you have my sapda, my bow and my ax!"

Golden Sun was launched in 2001 on GBA while the sequel Golden Sun The Lost Age saw the light in 2003. The last episode dates back to 2009, Golden Sun The Dark Dawn, developed by Camelot and published on Nintendo DS. For ten years now, the series has been abandoned and within this time frame there have never been real signs that indicated Nintendo's willingness to take this saga back in hand, despite community requests.

Who knows that the appeal of an influential character like Cory Barlog could change the situation, maybe the great success of Switch could have convinced Nintendo to bring back popular series on GBA and DS, as happened in the case of Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima.