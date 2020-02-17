A new game from the Capcom Vs. series may be in development

Share it:

In addition to Street Fighter, Capcom is also famous for its numerous series crossover fighting games Capcom Vs., which over the years have seen the famous wrestlers of the house give it a good reason with characters from other universes, in particular those of SNK is Marvel.

Well, it seems that the Osaka house is developing a new chapter in the series. To suggest it was not just any insider, but a personality in the orbit of Capcom, or Brian Hanford, voice actor who recently lent his voice to V by Devil May Cry 5. In the past few hours he has posted the following message on Twitter: "Absolutely charged for the next game in the Capcom Vs. series. The new characters may be VERY familiar". Is V among them?

The last chapter of the series, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, has struggled to obtain the consent of the fans and, with its 1.4 million copies sold, is considered by the parent company to be a commercial failure. In 2018 he was even excluded from the Capcom Pro Tour. Capcom has not yet announced anything about the future of the series, but we would not be surprised at all if he was really thinking about his return.

By the way, in the coming months the opportunities to announce it may not be missing at all. The first that comes to mind, besides obviously E3 2020, is theEVO 2020 which will take place from 31 July to 2 August. This year the maximum eSport competition in the fighting game will host a Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Invitational to celebrate the twentieth anniversary: ​​what better occasion to show the new chapter of the series?