Entertainment

A new Funko Pop collection dedicated to the Knights of the Zodiac has been unveiled

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite its long years of activity, the franchise de The Zodiac Knights continues to mark important numbers in commercial terms, with a large audience spread all over the world always happy to get in touch with new animated productions, manga, gadgets, video games or brand-related ideas.

With so much attention from fans, it is obvious that more and more companies want to make the most of the work to get a slice of this rich cake, just think of the themed boxers The Knights of the Zodiac who, after the initial amazement, turned out to be an excellent investment in Japan. This time, however, to appear on the scene we find the famous company Funko, which has presented a new line of products dedicated to the franchise.

More specifically, five new Funko Pop have been unveiled – whose images can be viewed in the news – dedicated to the protagonists of the work, each sold at a price of about $ 10.99, with the release date currently set for June 15, 2020. In addition, the company has made it known that the Barnes & Nobles chain will be enriched with a limited edition of the aforementioned products that will glow in the dark, even if no price or launch date information has been released for the moment.

READ:  This is how the partners of Operation Triunfo have supported Gisela in the Oscars 2020

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few days interesting products on the theme of The Knights of the Zodiac have been presented on LEGO Ideas.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.