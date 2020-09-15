A new French roster for the Italian Notorious Legion esports team

Below is the press release sent to us by the organization. It is a team made up of French players, who have already shown that they can do well and that for the first time faces the competitive Italian.

We are sure that this breath of fresh air could be the turning point for Notorious Legion Esport, after a couple of seasons played definitely subdued and not as we would have liked.

But let’s get to know the new NLE roster better:

Corentin “Demoniak” Coelho

Steven “Kxhz” Periard

Steven “Otgaz “ Dominguez

Sami “Sura” Cousin

Theo “TeoxysCathiard

Coordinated by Team Manager Tomer “Gunny” Hesed.

Our kids will be busy this fall season in the Closed Qualifier for the Challenger League Europea and simultaneously with the Relegation qualifier to take part in the next split of the PG Nationals.

The appointments for September will be on 22 and 23 September as regards the qualifications for the Challenger League, to which we are also thethe only Italian Esports team that managed to qualify, and for 24, 26 and 27 September as regards the Relegation qualifier.

Our boys will therefore have the hard task of raising the name of the Italian R6S community in Europe where, during the Challenger League Qualifiers, they will challenge the most promising teams of the European competitive scene, ready to play under the spotlight of one of the most important stages. of the old continent and subsequently to try to conquer the Italian title.