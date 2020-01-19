A new EX-ARM spin-off manga called Another Code has been announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While fans are still waiting for the animated transposition of EX-ARMS, the universe created by Shinya Komi is enriched with a new work: the spin-off manga entitled Another Code, inspired by the light novel by Ataro Kumo.

The news is the Ultra Jump newspaper, which lets all fans of the series know that starting from next February 19th there will be a transposition of the EX-ARMS spin-off novel, written by the Japanese author. We will find the creator of the Shinya Komi series to the drawings, which will illustrate the story set in the town of Shin Kagurazaka, where a terrorist attack that was supposed to hit during the Olympics has just been foiled. Protagonists will be the members of the EX-ARMS anti-terrorist division, Arma and Minami, who will have to investigate a series of strange accidents.

At the bottom of the news you can see the cover of the light novel, which depicts two of the main characters of the series, characterized by the distinctive style of Komi's designs. As you could read in the previous news, a anime dedicated to the series, which will debut next summer.

If you are big fans of science fiction anime you will be happy to know that Netflix is ​​producing a new series of Ghost in The Shell.