A new couple is born in My Hero Academia: chapter 263 confirms a bond

Fans have long been discussing a future set of Deku and Ochaco, subjects of many fanfictions and fanarts in which they are engaged. But in My Hero Academia there is a lot of potential for other couples that we could see both during the manga story and on the finale. And chapter 263 of My Hero Academia reveals another connection of this kind.

While Endeavor storms the hospital and Mirko takes care of the Nomu High Ends in Dr. Garaki's laboratory, there is another large group of professional heroes who must take care of invading the headquarters of the Quirk Liberation Front. Among these professionals, however, there are also some young Yuei students, like Kaminari.

The boy is terrified of having to go into action in chapter 263 of My Hero Academia and would love to stay with his classmates who are almost all left behind. Denki can't find support neither in the words of Midnight nor in those of Comrade Tokoyami and it is only after battle has started that he realizes that he has an important support for him.

Looking behind her, towards the forest she has left and where her companions are, she warns the presence of Jiro Kyoka and his encouragement. At that point Kaminari manages to concentrate on the battle and in a moment blocks the Amplivolt power of the enemy in front of him. It seems that with this scene Kohei Horikoshi has started a new love story among the 1-A school desks. Would you like to see the couple together?