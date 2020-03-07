A new concept art of Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok shows a more faithful appearance to comics

Share it:

The premiere of Thor: Ragnarok left us with one of the interpretations of Hulk more unique. The mighty avenger, played by Mark Ruffalo dressed as a gladiator in the successful feature film directed by Taika Waititi. However, the final aspect we saw of Banner went through different versions until we found the right one.

Ryan Meinerding, conceptual artist who has worked with Marvel studios for works such as Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This time he brings us the Hulk desasapland with which he worked for Thor: Ragnarok, showing an aspect that reminded a lot of the character's appearance in Planet Hulk by Greg Pak. "Here is a slight alternative desasapland for Thor's Hulk: Ragnarok," Meinerding said of the desasapland on his personal Instagram account. "It's always amazing to work on this guy."

This is not the first work of conceptual art that we see discarded from Thor's latest installment. Recently we also saw the desasapland of an unprecedented Sakaar robot that finally the production of the film discarded, so it was not included in the final assembly.

The premiere of Thor: Ragnarok came with one of the funniest anecdotes of Mark Ruffalo's career. The actor left a live on Facebook during the preview of the film and his fans had access to all the exclusive audio of the film until the actor was notified of his slip. The tape is already available in domestic format and the new installment of the saga, Thor: Love & Thunder will have a villain whose face is well known to Batman fans: Christian bale.