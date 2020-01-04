A new clue about Splatoon 3 in the developers' New Year greetings

Share it:

It seems that 2020 could be the year of Splatoon 3, or at least bring some news in the famous multiplayer shooter from Nintendo. Already a few days ago the first rumors about Splatoon 3 were unleashed generated by an illustration posted by the official account of the game.

Now the best wishes for the new year, always from the development team, have rekindled hope in the fans of the saga. Look at the image posted by the authors, and you will notice that the reflection on the water of the numbers "202" that make up the year 2020, show the word SOS, and in the water you can read the complete word "Save our Salmons", that is" Save our Salmon ".

What can it mean? We know that in the mode Salmon Run of Splatoon 2 the salmon were practically our opponents. In what sense then shall we save them? Who wrote that message? In short, there are really many unresolved questions for the moment, but what seems clear is that there is actually something boiling in the pot for Splatoon.

Whether it is Splatoon 3 or a DLC for the second chapter of the game, for the moment we are not given information. What do you think? What do you hope for?

In the meantime, to learn more, you can take a look at our Splatoon 2 review.