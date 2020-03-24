A new Black Widow image shows Taskmaster's outfit in detail

Share it:

We have seen the Taskmaster of Black widow in promotional arts, images and even in the trailers of the film, but never in as much detail as we can see now in a new image that is the complete version of a previously leaked one in worse resolution.

Fans are joking about how much Bungie's Destiny video game series seems to like Marvel Studios and those who have played them will know why they say so. The villain's armor and hood are certainly reminiscent of the style hunters often wear in that universe.

new Taskmaster Photo from r / marvelstudios

The image appears to be a leak since it has not been published by any official channel. Be that as it may, it is our best look at the aspect of the villain whose identity we do not know. Well, it has not been revealed what actor is under the suit and if we do not see his face, Natasha Romanoff may simply fight against an action specialist instead of against a renowned actor.

It is believed that in this adaptation of the character he will be able to imitate all the movements of his rivals through technology and not with some kind of super power. This can convince some and annoy others who want a more direct adaptation of the comics.

Taskmaster also appears to be one of the main villains in Marvel's Avengers, the next great Avengers video game developed by the same studio that has worked on the latest game trilogy for the Tomb Raider franchise. After a delay of several months we will end up seeing the game on the market on September 1 instead of the date for March that occurred at E3 last year.

Black Widow was delayed indefinitely last week due to the pandemic and there is no release date for now.