A new Ant-Man and Luis meme jokes about Marvel's delays due to the coronavirus

The film and television industry is suffering a severe blow due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Health safety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have caused the delay of many premieres and lto stoppage of many works in production. Among these delays is the long-awaited Black Widow, the movie dedicated to the most famous avenger that has now been indefinitely postponed.

On the other hand, all Marvel television series for Disney + have also ceased production, such as WandaVision or The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As a result, many fans have lamented the situation and, as is often the case in times of crisis, have turned to humor to cope with the frustration caused by this problem.

Reddit user CheesyObserver has posted this fun Ant-Man video in which we see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the car after leaving prison with Luis (Michael Peña) telling him the current situation of all the Marvel productions that have been delayed.

State of Marvel after COVID-19 (GIF) from r / marvelstudios

The video has managed to become one of the most voted Reddit posts in a short time. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is completely paralyzed. Marvel ceased filming of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings, stopping production of the first unit in London, as its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, has been quarantined pending the results of a test of the COVID-19.

Despite the numerous memes that we find on the Internet, the delay of these productions implies compliance with the established quarantine regulations, which Helps stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world. Therefore, we can only wait for the storm to pass from home, although, luckily, we still have a good number of movies and series that will keep us company.