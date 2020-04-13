a Netflix romantic comedy for the most unconditional of the subgenre

Share it:

A little while ago I was talking about ‘My first big fight’, one of the last film releases of Netflix, but it is that the same day that that discreet love letter to wrestling arrived on the platform it also did 'Love. Wedding. Random' -title clearly inspired by the magnificent slogan of "On the Edge of Tomorrow" – a romantic comedy on paper for a completely different audience.

In my case I have always felt a certain weakness for this subgenre -including its most commercial aspect and usually not very worked-, so I took advantage of the fact that the closure due to the coronavirus has upset my sleep hours to give this remake of the French production a chance 'Plan de table'. Not that I ended up horrified, but I am clear that it is a proposal only recommended for the most unconditional lovers of this subgenre.

Uninspired

Arguably ‘Love. Wedding. Azar’ is divided into two halves. In the first it seems to want to play with resources similar to those used quite successfully at the time by 'Four weddings and a funeral', introducing several guests to the wedding that could be nice in their eccentricity but that here lack elements that make them specials. Partly because of not wanting to give them space, but with others because they are simply directed quickly towards conventional plots that do not end up catching you.

In addition the dynamics that is established between Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn also looking for something similar to the one that arose between Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell in the Mike Newell movie, but when it works best is when something external interferes. I am thinking above all of their first and last meeting, where there are two small comic sparks to thank. The rest of the time, even when humor is used in a timely manner, there is something that does not quite materialize, perhaps it is because there is not the necessary chemistry between them for the game that the film offers us. And it is a shame, because both separately do comply, especially him as the poor devil who puts the welfare of others before his own.

This is how ‘Love. Wedding. Azar ’is gradually losing the interest of the viewer, even the most patient who is not asking for more than a romantic comedy that meets a minimum. The nail is burning from the tangle, never sufficiently enhanced, but it is as if everything in the film were content to be little more than what we would expect in a bland telefilm that we sometimes come across during the after-dinner session on weekends.

Even visually there is something in the photography that does not quite fit, it is as if you want to play with the fact of spending in Italy to give a naturalistic luminosity that is sometimes slightly artificial. The director and co-writer Dean Craig It seeks to limit that through a use of the camera that seeks movement and fluidity whenever possible for the first few minutes, perhaps seeking to provide a more dynamic formal finish, but it is an effort that falls on deaf ears.

A grateful turn

Along the way it does arise some secondary that can draw the viewer's attention, but more based on how it can be partially reflected in what the film shows us or how ridiculous it is. In my case, it was with the guest with scarce social skills who presented himself with a kilt without being Scottish, perhaps because he was the character in whom I perceived a bit of truth. It is not that the treatment of the same is a big thing, but neither do they ruin it with unnecessary excesses.

Of course, when one is about to throw in the towel, a turn that we had already been ahead of ourselves to some extent in order to offer an approach – literally – different from what we have just seen. In this way, the characters are slightly enriched and the weight of their actions has a bit more dramatic amplitude. It still doesn't make the movie take off, but it does help you get on with it with some curiosity instead of just gutting.

In short

'Love. Wedding. Azar 'is an addition to Netflix's growing catalog of original romantic comedies that falls short of reaching the level of estimates like' To all the guys I fell in love with 'or' Maybe forever 'and more like one more from when Hollywood premiered them regularly. It may help if you "need" to see such a movie, but even in that situation don't expect to find anything out of this world here.