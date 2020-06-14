A national soccer player gave details of the problems he suffered at the World Cup in Russia: "Changes were made to the strikeouts and there were several doubts"

This time, the one who spoke was Nicolás Tagliafico, who at that time disputed his first world Cup and it came as one of the new faces of the renovation that the Casilda DT implemented. “At the World Cup in Russia I tried to enjoy every moment, even the bad. It is a memory that will stay with me for life despite the fact that in football it did not go as we wanted. It was a very fast stage for the Argentina National Team in Russia 2018. There were many changes that were being made to the strikeouts and there was negativity outside the group", he recognized the left side in dialogue with Radio Club October 94.7.