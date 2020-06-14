A national soccer player gave details of the problems he suffered at the World Cup in Russia: "Changes were made to the strikeouts and there were several doubts"

Almost two years after the defeat against France by 4-3, which meant the elimination of Russia World Cup and the end of the cycle Jorge Sampaoli commanding the Selection, details of what the preparation and coexistence of that campus was during the contest that still left several criticisms for the performance of the Albiceleste.
This time, the one who spoke was Nicolás Tagliafico, who at that time disputed his first world Cup and it came as one of the new faces of the renovation that the Casilda DT implemented. “At the World Cup in Russia I tried to enjoy every moment, even the bad. It is a memory that will stay with me for life despite the fact that in football it did not go as we wanted. It was a very fast stage for the Argentina National Team in Russia 2018. There were many changes that were being made to the strikeouts and there was negativity outside the group", he recognized the left side in dialogue with Radio Club October 94.7.
The footballer who currently works in the Ajax de Holanda explained that not only was the preparation for the competition not good, but that during the event there were several uncertainties from the tactical point of view, something for which Sampaoli was fully responsible: “We did not come to Russia fully prepared, we lacked details to correct, there were tactical, footballing doubts, doubts in the team itself. Argentina is always a candidate, but I don't know if we were perfect to be champions ”.
Furthermore, the young man of 27 years assured that since the arrival of Lionel Scaloni as head coach the Albiceleste had a noticeable improvement. "The Selection is growing and climbing steps. Today we are in it. You train to give your best and add everything you need to grow collectively. In football terms we were not good and today two years later there is a little more order, which leads us to have more confidence. Things are being done well, despite the cloud we had in 2017/2018. Positive change is seen", he claimed.
The lateral formed in Banfield and with one step by Independent became a fixture inside the eleven of the new coach. In 2019 he was cited for all the commitments of the selected one and this year he was going to be one of those cited to play the South American Qualifiers and the Copa América in Argentina and Colombia, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed both competitions and everything indicates that for the moment the Selection will not have action in this 2020.
