A Naruto easter egg recalls the three Legendary Ninja before Tsunade's debut

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When a series gets big, fans turn into ravenous beasts. This is the case with Naruto. Even after years from its conclusion, fans cannot really do without it. They continue to see and reread it, sifting through it page by page, episode by episode. This is demonstrated by what we are about to tell you.

We know it, as all fans know, that Kishimoto he usually leaves easter eggs inside his works. Over the years, many have been found, but there is one that only now has come out, thanks to a Reddit user, GrantForet who made a post that revealed it.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of this article, the clue was discovered in an episode of the anime, which dates back to before Tsunade's debut in history. The easter egg turns up in a scene of very little importance, in which a street vendor has skewers placed on a band which bears in the head, where you can clearly see the reference to the three Legendary Ninja and above all to their evocations. In fact, from left to right we see a snail, an animal of Tsunade, to a toad, from Jiraiya and to a snake, from Orochimaru.

If you look carefully then, beyond the Easter egg, you can also see, on the box that carries the seller, the symbol of baby mouse and that of the Uzumaki clan.

And you had noticed it?

Kurenai in a sexy cosplay.