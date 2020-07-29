a mysterious head hunter wants Morgan dead?

Share it:

The trailer for the sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead has revealed something more than what awaits us, including a mysterious character who is apparently chasing Morgan.

The hunter, wearing a cowboy hat and the air of a serious person, was hired by Virginia, the woman who shot Morgan and left him dying in the company of some nice zombies. To make sure we got the job done right, we hear her speak through a transceiver with the character played by Demetrius Grosse. The latter asks her if Morgan is alive or dead, a question that has been haunting fans of the series for some time.

"We will find out soon ", reassures her. His modus operandi has characterized him since these first glimpses as a real head hunter, given that indeed beheads its victims and keeps the zombie heads in some boxes. In fact, we saw poor Walter's head inserted in the appropriate container, next to an empty box with the name of Morgan James.

"It's a very cynical and pragmatic type. You know, he lives alone in the woods. It's an interesting world to live in, and I was able to act in a different context than I am used to. I had the chance to work with wonderful actors and producers ", the actor had declared ad Inside the Black Actors Sutudio, without revealing too much about its role.

You just have to wait October 11, 2020, the release date of the first episodes to know more. Meanwhile, fans are wondering if there will ever be a crossover with the main TWD series.