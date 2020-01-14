A My Hero Academia themed sketch arrives from the animator of the clash between Deku and Overhaul

Share it:

Needless to go around so much, the fourth season of My Hero Academia will undoubtedly be able to make people talk a lot about themselves over the next few months, an epic that does not seem to want to give all fans of the license plate a breath Kohei Horikoshi that has been able to bewitch quickly millions of readers all over the world.

As you probably know, the highly anticipated 13th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 was recently published, an episode that has been able to unleash the spectators, who have flocked to social networks to be able to express their very positive opinions. Among the many praises, many have kept us in congratulate you on the work done in the animation business, a clear step forward to say the least if you think about the heated criticisms that had hit My Hero Academia Season 4.

Well, to have added to the chorus of voices in celebration we can now also find Yutaka Nakamura, who for those who do not know him is the animator who took care of shaping the incredible clash that saw Deku and Overhaul as protagonists. The artist has in fact shared on his Twitter profile an image – viewable at the bottom of the news – representing a "behind the scenes" sketch of what we could then see when the work was finished. To top it off, Yukata commented on the whole affirming that he was sorry for having had to bring to light such a violent and devastating clash.

