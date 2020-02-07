A My Hero Academia fan goes viral after a protest video against the manga

Share it:

Some historical damage is always alive in the memory of the peoples who lived it. This is why Japan often does not have good relations with the neighbors of South Korea and China: the empire was often inhuman with those countries in the period before the Second World War. The question has reignited for one .

Shiga Maruta's name sparked controversy in China and Korea, controversies that show no sign of stopping. In particular in the country of the dragon, some platforms and sites have made the decision to ban My Hero Academia, both in the manga and anime versions, while fans have attacked every free review site to lower the average of the Japanese title at any cost.

But protests have also surfaced in other parts of the world: a former fan has indeed gone viral after showing her protest gesture against My Hero Academia. On Twitter a war broke out between the two fronts, where the girl of Chinese origins @Krista_Youko showed a video where threw the English edition of My Hero Academia into the trash. The video went viral, as did the response of a fan, who considered it disrespectful to throw in the garbage of anything but cheap volumes.

Horikoshi has already responded to the controversy, mentioning, along with Weekly Shonen Jump, a change of name in future releases of Dr. Shiga Maruta. Damage done in China appears to have further repercussions on the Japanese franchise economy.