A My Hero Academia cosplayer creates a version of Bakugo genderbent

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
While Italian fans are waiting to find out all the names of the voice actors of My Hero Academia, fan art and cosplay dedicated to the original protagonists of Kohei Horikoshi's work continue. Today we present that to you inspired by the character of Bakugo.

The photo was shared by a Reddit user, in a post within the manga community starring Deku and the other superheroes. You can see the image at the bottom of the news, the message that accompanies us lets us know that the cosplayer in question is @kittykattgigglescosplay, who has decided to create a genderbent version of the protagonist's rival without altering his convincing look, however. Given the great fame enjoyed by the anime, and the manga, all over the world, it is not surprising that more and more people have decided to revisit the characters born from the Japanese mangaka pen, creating ever more original works.

READ:  Netflix would have lost a million subscribers at the hands of Disney +

In recent days we had reported other cosplay of the series, including one on Mt. Lady of My Hero Academia, whose animated transposition has reached the fifteenth episode of the fourth series, available in simulcast on VVVVID, while if you are interested in the paper counterpart it is currently published by Star Comics and has reached its 22nd volume, while the next issue will be available starting March 4.

