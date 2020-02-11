A much thinner Adele reappears in an ‘after party Oscar of the Oscar Awards

Share it:

The interpreter Adele has worked on her figure during the last year, the result being quite noticeable.

A discreet and renewed image of this one at the Guy Oseary party already runs through social networks.

The 2020 promises to be a great musical year: figures such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Grimes or Sam Smith are ready to breastfeed and bring out new music that will burst the charts. And among this coveted list of artists, we also have Adele. Since 2015 it maintains an almost sepulchral silence that is expected to disappear in the coming months, when the British reappears in the ‘spotlight’, a public eye that has been able to verify through very small doses how has been its remarkable physical change During the last months. Now, after several months without a photo of her – agreeing on Instagram – on Instagram, the interpreter of 'Hello' has broken through the big door in the profile of Kinga Rusin, a famous Polish TV presenter who had fun with the singer in the exclusive 'after party' of the Oscars organized by manager Guy Oseary.

His presence caught everyone by surprise this Monday, at which time the snapshot was made public, because Adele had not made an appearance even on the official red carpet of the gala as well as in the most played 'after party' which dozens of celebrities come to. Come on, this picture is almost a ‘pop’ relic that we barely have information about. The ‘look’ that the star defended was a tight leopard dress with ‘brilli brilli’ and a polished pick.

A few photos of Adele very thin on the beach confirmed a few weeks ago her physical change

Rusin commented in this post – yes, we have translated it from Polish to you 😅 – that Adele had taken off her shoes in that photo and that she wore slippers that were distributed when she entered the Sarao, an anecdote that would make sure once again the naturalness and spontaneity of the British. As ‘People’ magazine told a source that was at the party, “she looked like herself, but at the same time she was also very different: beautiful, but almost unrecognizable.”

The artist entered a few months ago in a phase of dietary changes and sports routine that have directly affected her previous figure, so much so that she would have lost almost 30 kilos throughout 2019. This was demonstrated by some images of this in the Caribbean that were made public a few weeks ago and that showed us a renewed and happy Adele. Are we facing an imminent music video with this new image?