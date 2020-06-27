A motorcycling star was shot in the head: the crude account of the attack

Share it:

Former motorcyclist Miguel Duhamel was shot while riding a bicycle

The former Canadian motorcyclist Michael Duhamel He was the victim of an attack while riding his bicycle on a route in Las Vegas, United States. The former pilot he was shot in the head it came from a car that passed him on the way. Fortunately, the shells were fired from a compressed air weapon and only caused superficial injuries. However, The photos he posted on his social media in the minutes after the incident generated great concern among his fans.

Like every week, Duhamel had gone for a ride on his bike through the Red Rock Canyon area. According to his own account, the most dangerous part of this journey are usually the small stones that fly when cars pass at high speed on the asphalt. "Sometimes they hit the wheels or your legs, but that's normal." The former motorcyclist said in an interview with Fox News.

Duhamel is a renowned Canadian motorcyclist

Nothing made him think what would happen to him that day. The Canadian said he was pedaling along the road when a vehicle caught up with him. From inside they pointed a gun at him and shot him in the head. "A car passed me, as it normally does, but suddenly I heard like a shot," he said.

The projectile pierced his helmet and caused a wound that began to bleed heavily. "For a minute I thought it was nothing, but when I saw the blood, I knew something was wrong and I stopped "said Duhamel, who shared the images of the moment on his social networks. Fortunately for the ex-pilot, the shot came from a compressed air gun, so the injury was superficial and was not more serious.

The photo that the Canadian uploaded to show his wound

For the moment, the authorities have not been able to find the person responsible for the attack. The area where Duhamel was shot is a very popular site for cyclists and many fear that new attacks may occur. The concern is greater because in that section of the route there is no good cellular signal.

"Hopefully they can grab the culprits and learn that no one can do such a thing," said the 52-year-old former rider, who is remembered for being the first Canadian to win a Superbike race in 1995.

