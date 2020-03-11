a more ambitious and spectacular season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When Netflix announced that in 2017 it would be home to an animated version of the 'Castlevania' franchise, distrust took over a large part of the fandom. Luckily for many viewers, those fears always present when talking about video game adaptations, resulted in a pleasant surprise, violent, funny and reverent towards the original material, which found its greatest scourge in its short duration.

The second season, extended from four to eight episodes of approximately half an hour, allowed Adi Shankar to take out all the artillery and enhance the virtues that could be seen in the original. Thus, the formula was refined with a more solid dramatic structure, much more elaborate character arcs, and a delightful increase in that house brand cafre action.

Once the third stage of the series premiered, I can confirm without fear of being mistaken that what I have seen so far is no mirage. With 'Castlevania' we are probably facing one of the best – if not the best – translations of the game to the big or small screen; an adaptation that, despite its licenses, adapts the eternal saga of Konami with fidelity, its own personality and a great spirit.

More and better

To talk about 'Castlevania' and its evolution is to do it about a constant crescendo between seasons. That the third has increased its footage in two chapters with respect to its predecessor is, in addition to great success, an indication of the ambition in formal terms, but, above all, narratives, with which Shankar and his team have approached their particular vampire epic.

In just two episodes you can already perceive a noticeable change of pace, much more leisurely, which translates into a much more careful and detailed exhibition and, above all, in the treatment of protagonists, antagonists and secondary they have gained in complexity, in detail and that they have seen their dynamics reinforced; something necessary and beneficial in any type of production.

Sticking to its history, the third season of 'Castlevania' is also the most absorbing of all. The spectacular closure of the second left a good number of open fronts that now explode in a quiet way, jumping from subframe to subframe with intelligence and gradually building a sense of tension that points to the moment they converge.

If to this increase in scale and to the use of multiple points of view, with different characters trying to achieve their goals outside the rest, we add the weight that the conversations have acquired, more mature, transcendental and extensive, it is not complicated to perceive some echoes more than evident to all those mechanisms and hallmarks that made 'Game of Thrones' great.

All this does not mean, under any circumstances, that 'Castlevania' has set aside one of its biggest claims: wild and violent action. The set-pieces bathed in blood and guts continue to be the order of the day, and they have won in spectacular thanks to a spoiled production design and a fluid and colorful animation.

The third season of 'Castlevania' has turned out to be an exciting journey full of surprises from the hand of an assortment of increasingly charismatic and round characters. A new example that, together with creatives passionate about the original material they are based on, video game adaptations can give us many joys.

Now we just have to wait for the Adi Shankar factory and the adventures of Trevor, Sypha, Alucard and company continue to create at full capacity for a long, long time.